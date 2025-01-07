Verstappen names ONE THING keeping him at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has drawn a firm line on his future with Red Bull, warning that a single personnel change could see him leave the team.

The Dutchman won a fourth consecutive drivers' title last year, but had to deal with rumors of a shock exit all season as the team's pace advantage shrunk and a number of key team members departed.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull terminates in 2028, however if he does not receive a championship winning car when the regulations change in 2026, he could contemplate a team switch.

In 2024 Mercedes arose as a potential seat for Verstappen following Toto Wolff’s interest in the champion, with a move to Aston Martin also emerging as a possibility.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Could we see Max Verstappen at Aston Martin?

When will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Whilst rumours of a team switch endure, Verstappen has asserted on multiple occasions that he is happy remaining at Red Bull.

Despite their performance woes in 2024, Verstappen still secured the drivers’ title with races to spare, but it is not just the ability to win titles that will dictate his move to a rival team according to the champion.

Verstappen has named Red Bull chief Helmut Marko as an integral part of his decision making in regards to switching F1 teams.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Helmut Marko is named as the main person keeping Max Verstappen at Red Bull

When asked in an interview with Blick about the repeated team move rumours, the champion revealed that the main condition keeping him at Red Bull is Marko's presence.

“Well, I am happy where I am. And one of my conditions is always the same: my discoverer and sponsor Helmut [Marko] has to stay,” Verstappen said.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Related