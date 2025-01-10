Verstappen SNUBS Ferrari in F1 championship debate

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has snubbed Ferrari in a debate over winning the drivers' championship.

Despite plenty of obstacles throughout the season, Verstappen showed his class once again in 2024 to claim a fourth consecutive drivers' title.

Verstappen sealed the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but in all honesty, he had it as good as wrapped up following his stunning drive at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

In the rain that day, the Dutchman rose from P17 on the grid to P1, simply outclassing his rivals.

Max Verstappen was challenged by Lando Norris in 2024

The title winning RB20

Max Verstappen snubs Ferrari

Verstappen's championship win in 2024 is arguably his most impressive given the fact that for large parts of the season, Red Bull did not appear to have the fastest car.

Now, in an interview with Blick, the four-time champion was quizzed on whether or not he would have become world champion sooner than in Las Vegas had he been in the machinery of his rivals.

In November, he claimed that this was the case, but appears to have softened his stance since, now snubbing Ferrari's championship credentials.

"I would answer that question with a resounding yes for McLaren," Verstappen replied.

"But I wouldn't be so sure about Ferrari."

