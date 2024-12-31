Rising NASCAR star shares update on 2025 debut in CRYPTIC announcement

Rising NASCAR star Mason Maggio has shared an update about their 2025 debut following a cryptic announcement on social media.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to join Ryan Shane Sieg Racing or Joey Gase Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season, following his debut in the series this year.

Maggio featured in three races at Atlanta, Homestead and Martinsville, where he competed twice with Joey Gase’s team and his best result was P18.

However, the Florida born driver has various victories to his name from his early karting career, and several appearances in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Will Mason Maggio step up to NASCAR Xfinity in 2025?

Will Maggio receive a NASCAR promotion?

Maggio seems to have captured the interest of the NASCAR community, with one fan taking to social media to express their wishes to see him secure a seat for 2025.

“I hope Mason Maggio can find a ride soon season is almost here,” one fan wrote on social media.

This prompted a response from Maggio himself who replied with “Soon”, alongside a pen signing emoji as he hinted at his full-time promotion to NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Joey Gase’s team has two slots yet to be filled for next season, and presently appears the most likely option for Maggio considering his previous history with the outfit.

I hope @MasonMaggio1 can find a ride soon season is almost here. pic.twitter.com/kxQ90gTPWx — Molten Rage🔥 (@Molten_Rage41) December 29, 2024

