NASCAR bound star delivers update after horrifying CRASH

NASCAR bound star Shane Van Gisbergen has delivered an update after a horrifying crash.

The racing driver from New Zealand will make his full-time NASCAR debut in 2025 with Trackhouse Racing, after claiming three Supercars championships.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

However, Van Gisbergen has competed in a NASCAR race before during the 2023 Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course, where he achieved a spectacular win on his debut.

Since then, the Kiwi has cut his teeth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and celebrated three victories in 2024 as he prepares for his promotion next season.

Shane Van Gisbergen won the 2023 Grant Park 220

Van Gisbergen in terrifying crash

Prior to his entrance into NASCAR however, Van Gisbergen was involved in a terrifying crash during an appearance at Baypark Speedway on December 28 in the United Truck Parts Sprintcar.

The 35-year-old collided with Ayrton Hodgson into Turn 1, which prompted Van Gisbergen’s car to flip and roll several times.

Fortunately, the driver remained uninjured, but the damage to his car rendered him unable to compete further in the event.

Van Gisbergen has since shared his thoughts on the incident via social media, after revealing a piece of on-board footage from the collision.

"Well, that was my first flip ever. Unfortunately got collected by someone and took a bit of a ride. Thanks to the safety crew for doing an amazing job,” he wrote.

"The United Truck Parts team are having at rebuilding the car and we should be racing tonight at Baypark again."

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Related