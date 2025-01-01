close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit

Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit

Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit

Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit

A touching tribute to Lewis Hamilton's time in Formula 1 with Mercedes has been revealed as his time with the team comes to an end.

The seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari for this year's championship after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Since winning his last world championship in 2020, the 39-year-old has fallen some way behind his F1 rivals, and cut a frustrated figure for much of his final campaign with his former team.

With Ferrari having finished the second half of the year in good form, Hamilton hopes to get back in contention at the top of the order in 2025 after enduring a barren few seasons.

Lewis Hamilton is set to line up for Ferrari in 2025
He is looking forward to teaming up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia

Wolff 'proud' to play part in Hamilton journey

His last appearance for the Silver Arrows came in Abu Dhabi, where he gave his future employers a tantalising glimpse of what he is still capable of, storming to a fourth-place finish despite starting the grand prix from 16th on the grid.

It was an emotional occasion for everyone associated with Mercedes, including team principal Toto Wolff, who delivered an emotional tribute to his history making former driver in front of the rest of the team.

In a clip posted on the team's X account, Wolff said: "The name Lewis Hamilton will stand for a long time as the greatest.

Hamilton and Toto Wolff enjoyed a successful partnership at Mercedes

"I will be telling my grandchildren to be proud because I was a part of Lewis Hamilton's journey.

"And that is something we can all be very proud of, for however many years you've been here, whether it was one month or 12 years like I have been.

"I think Niki [Lauda, former Mercedes co-owner and F1 world champion] would have taken his cap off because of this journey with you.

"We all need to pinch ourselves that we were a part of your journey with Mercedes."

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Toto Wolff Abu Dhabi
F1 boss warns Mercedes will 'tear their CLOTHES off' over rookie performance
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss warns Mercedes will 'tear their CLOTHES off' over rookie performance

  • December 24, 2024 00:00
Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments
Latest F1 News

Wolff CALLED OUT over Lewis Hamilton exit comments

  • December 19, 2024 21:05

Latest News

Features

Ricciardo? Colton Herta? Cadillac's driver options for F1 entry

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 Social

Ferrari CONFIRM game-changing driver signing

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton OFFICIALLY moves teams as new F1 era begins

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Hamilton pays touching tribute to F1 legend

  • Today 19:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet gives positive pregnancy update

  • Today 18:00
F1 Social

F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits

  • Today 17:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x