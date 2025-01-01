Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit
Emotional Hamilton tribute revealed after historic exit
A touching tribute to Lewis Hamilton's time in Formula 1 with Mercedes has been revealed as his time with the team comes to an end.
The seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari for this year's championship after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows.
READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner
Since winning his last world championship in 2020, the 39-year-old has fallen some way behind his F1 rivals, and cut a frustrated figure for much of his final campaign with his former team.
With Ferrari having finished the second half of the year in good form, Hamilton hopes to get back in contention at the top of the order in 2025 after enduring a barren few seasons.
Wolff 'proud' to play part in Hamilton journey
His last appearance for the Silver Arrows came in Abu Dhabi, where he gave his future employers a tantalising glimpse of what he is still capable of, storming to a fourth-place finish despite starting the grand prix from 16th on the grid.
It was an emotional occasion for everyone associated with Mercedes, including team principal Toto Wolff, who delivered an emotional tribute to his history making former driver in front of the rest of the team.
In a clip posted on the team's X account, Wolff said: "The name Lewis Hamilton will stand for a long time as the greatest.
"I will be telling my grandchildren to be proud because I was a part of Lewis Hamilton's journey.
"And that is something we can all be very proud of, for however many years you've been here, whether it was one month or 12 years like I have been.
"I think Niki [Lauda, former Mercedes co-owner and F1 world champion] would have taken his cap off because of this journey with you.
"We all need to pinch ourselves that we were a part of your journey with Mercedes."
Heartfelt final words from Toto to Lewis 🤗 pic.twitter.com/JE8IHIkD6a— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 31, 2024
READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo? Colton Herta? Cadillac's driver options for F1 entry
- 19 minutes ago
Ferrari CONFIRM game-changing driver signing
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton OFFICIALLY moves teams as new F1 era begins
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton pays touching tribute to F1 legend
- Today 19:00
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet gives positive pregnancy update
- Today 18:00
F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits
- Today 17:00