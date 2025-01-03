Lewis Hamilton has been labeled the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time by a new rival on the grid.

With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver, with his debut in red eagerly anticipated by fans across the racing world.

Hamilton departs Mercedes after 12 seasons with the team and a total of 14 championship wins — six drivers' and eight constructors'.

Naturally, given the huge success both he and Mercedes enjoyed together, the team went to a lot of effort to say goodbye in a variety of ways.

Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari next season

The seven-time champion is excited to team up with Charles Leclerc

Wolff pays tribute to Mercedes legend

In a video posted on the team's YouTube channel, Hamilton and former boss turned new rival Toto Wolff could be seen touring inside a Mercedes facility containing several of the team's successful cars.

"Remember when we started this project, 2013?" Wolff asked.

"2013 was the racing but none of that [the legendary cars] existed. There was no heritage in that sense, parts would go. And now we've collected every single bit.

Toto Wolff and Hamilton enjoyed great success together at Mercedes

"Every single engine that has raced and your six championship-winning cars."

“I drove them, they’re your cars," Hamilton responded before Wolff proceeded to put the spotlight back on his former star driver, issuing a stunning verdict.

“I had a really good driver in those cars," he said. "The best there has ever been.”

With Wolff now rivals with Hamilton as he looks to secure an eighth world championship following his move to Maranello, it will certainly be interesting to see how the pair's relationship develops.

