Stunning Hamilton verdict issued by NEW F1 rival
Stunning Hamilton verdict issued by NEW F1 rival
Lewis Hamilton has been labeled the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time by a new rival on the grid.
With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver, with his debut in red eagerly anticipated by fans across the racing world.
READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner
Hamilton departs Mercedes after 12 seasons with the team and a total of 14 championship wins — six drivers' and eight constructors'.
Naturally, given the huge success both he and Mercedes enjoyed together, the team went to a lot of effort to say goodbye in a variety of ways.
Wolff pays tribute to Mercedes legend
In a video posted on the team's YouTube channel, Hamilton and former boss turned new rival Toto Wolff could be seen touring inside a Mercedes facility containing several of the team's successful cars.
"Remember when we started this project, 2013?" Wolff asked.
"2013 was the racing but none of that [the legendary cars] existed. There was no heritage in that sense, parts would go. And now we've collected every single bit.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
"Every single engine that has raced and your six championship-winning cars."
“I drove them, they’re your cars," Hamilton responded before Wolff proceeded to put the spotlight back on his former star driver, issuing a stunning verdict.
“I had a really good driver in those cars," he said. "The best there has ever been.”
With Wolff now rivals with Hamilton as he looks to secure an eighth world championship following his move to Maranello, it will certainly be interesting to see how the pair's relationship develops.
READ MORE: F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Cadillac F1 chief issues rallying cry as key landmark reached
- 10 minutes ago
Patrick achieves PERFECTION in stunning new venture
- 1 uur geleden
Stunning Hamilton verdict issued by NEW F1 rival
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen demands Red Bull shakeup as iconic departure touted
- Today 00:00
NASCAR star confirms 2025 racing schedule AWAY from Cup Series
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton REPLACEMENT risk declared as danger verdict given
- Yesterday 22:00