Major Verstappen F1 2024 statistic emerges in SEVEN FIGURE reveal

A seven-figure statistic has emerged surrounding Red Bull star Max Verstappen after his stunning 2024 campaign.

Verstappen continued his recent dominance of F1's drivers' championship in 2024, claiming his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Despite starting the campaign in blistering form, the Dutchman would at one stage go 10 races without tasting victory.

That slump allowed McLaren racer Lando Norris to emerge as an unlikely challenger to Verstappen's title before the Brit ultimately fell short in the year's final stages.

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title this season

The Dutchman fought off competition from Lando Norris to take the championship

While Verstappen enjoyed individual success, the same couldn't be said of his team as a whole.

His struggles - combined with the dismal performances of Sergio Perez - opened the door for McLaren to win a first constructors' championship since 1998.

Ferrari - who will have Lewis Hamilton in their lineup in 2025 - were also able to take advantage of Red Bull's woes, finishing second in the standings.

The 27-year-old will be hoping a change of team-mate next year will be enough to get the team back on top, with Liam Lawson set to make the step up from Visa Cash App RB following Perez's dismissal.

Liam Lawson will line up alongside Verstappen in 2025

Verstappen is currently enjoying some downtime with family over F1 break, but it won't be long before his attention turns back to the track once again as he looks to add more silverware to his collection.

And he has received a fresh boost ahead of the new season after new figures released by EA Sports revealed that his popularity remains as high as ever with gaming fans across the world.

The developer's Instagram page featured a tribute to those who raced as Verstappen in the popular video game F124 throughout the past 12 months, confirming that one million race wins were secured overall.

The post read: "From race victories to championship titles, a huge thanks to those of you who raced with @maxverstappen1 this year in #F124."

