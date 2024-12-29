NASCAR legend makes Verstappen championship admission

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has made a Max Verstappen championship admission, in a comparison between himself and the four-time F1 world title holder.

Johnson is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt on the most number of NASCAR Cup Series titles, with all three achieving seven championships during their respective careers.

However, Johnson himself holds the record for the most consecutive titles, where he won five titles from 2006 until 2010.

In addition to his title success, the 49-year-old has 83 NASCAR wins, with his last victory in the series taking place at the Dover International Speedway in 2017.

Jimmie Johnson is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time

Max Verstappen secured his fourth world title in 2024

Johnson compares his NASCAR career to Verstappen’s

Following an appearance on the High Performance Podcast, Johnson was asked if there were any comparisons between himself and Max Verstappen, especially considering is current domination in F1.

Similarly to Johnson, Verstappen has achieved his first four world titles in a row, and has shown little sign of retiring from the sport anytime soon.

The Dutchman remains in contract with Red Bull until 2028, which could see him become a eight-time world champion if he continues on his current trajectory with the team.

As Johnson drew parallels between himself and Verstappen, he discussed the chances of the champion achieving this record-breaking feat.

"I definitely think there will be common points through it, especially if he keeps going and it's seven or eight,” he said.

“We'll see where the future takes him and what decisions he makes. I mean, he's made it public that, winning seven or eight isn't necessarily as high a priority, which would suggest he would maybe move on to something else before that.”

