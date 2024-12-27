Reddick close to SHOCK NASCAR free agency

23XI Racing's ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR meant that star driver Tyler Reddick was surprisingly close to becoming a free agent this month.

Alongside Front Row Motorsports, the team filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October due to the alleged ‘anti-competitive’ and ‘monopolistic’ practices of the new charter deal.

Both teams were set to lose their charter team status for 2025 as a result of the ongoing disagreement, which would have had a disastrous impact on their driver retention plans.

Bubba Wallace was among the drivers threatening to leave if charter status couldn't be guaranteed, with a judge noting that Reddick would have become a de facto free agent whether or not he had any material plans of leaving.

Could Tyler Reddick leave 23XI Racing?

Reddick would be an extremely coveted free agent, as one of the sport's most promising rising stars. The 28-year-old has made the Cup Series playoffs in the last four years, including both of his seasons with 23XI.

That first season saw him make it into the Round of 8 for the first time, while some brilliant drives in 2024 saw him compete in the Championship Race in Phoenix, where he finished fourth of the four drivers in the title fight.

23XI look set to race on a Stewart-Haas charter in 2025, keeping their team together as the complicated and controversial case makes its way through the courts.

Speaking on the case, the judge said: "Absent entry of a preliminary injunction by December 18, 2024, Tyler Reddick will become a 'free agent' and whether or not he has a firm plan to leave 23XI, other teams will have the present ability to contract for his services."

Fortunately for 23XI, that preliminary injunction was granted.

