Piastri in SURPRISE admission about McLaren relationship

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has opened up on his relationship with team-mate Lando Norris, after some tension in the 2024 season.

The pair combined to being the constructors' championship back to the team for the first time since 1998, but not without some controversy in the papaya team.

It capped a remarkable turnaround for the team, who started the 2023 season as one of the slowest teams on the grid, and appeared to still have a large deficit in performance to Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season.

However, a great blend of team work between the two drivers and stunning updates made to the car made title success a possibility, despite Norris failing to catch Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri form an enviable driver pairing

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

McLaren's driver harmony

Despite the highly-successful season for the team, there were a couple of flashpoints which threatened to derail their bid for the title.

In Hungary, Norris gave up the lead of the race to his team-mate following team orders from the papaya outfit, but only after a plethora of emotional radio messages from engineer Will Joseph, pleading with the Brit to do the right thing.

On top of this, Piastri was also expected to play the team game to help Norris, including at the Brazilian GP, where he gave up sprint race victory in order to help the Brit's pursuit of the championship title.

Now, Piastri has given an update on how the dynamics between himself and Norris are working now that both drivers are capable of claiming race victories.

"We’ve seen how things can change when you’re fighting for first and second," he said in an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal.

"Just look at Hamilton and Rosberg. You’re always trying to beat your team-mate. That makes real friendships difficult, especially when you’re racing at this level.

"We don’t hang out much outside the track," Piastri admitted. "There’s simply no time for that."

Later, Piastri revealed: "I want to be world champion in the long term. That’s why we’re here, right?"

