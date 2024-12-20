Veteran driver to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at 53

Bowman Gray Stadium specialist Tim Brown will step behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car for the track's entry into the calendar in 2025.

Brown, who has won over 100 races at the 1/4 mile short track, will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing.

The 53-year-old has strong links to the team, already working for them as a suspension and drivetrain specialist, and has spoken about being able to work on the car he'll be driving.

The Madhouse will host the Busch Clash at the start of February next year, which spent the last three years being raced at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tim Brown: Cup Series opportunity 'humbling'

“I’ve worked my whole life to try to be a Cup driver,” said Brown.

“I’m good with working on racecars for a living because it’s still a pretty cool gig, but I always wanted to drive for a living. For Rick Ware and everybody involved here at RWR to give me the chance to go run a Cup race is so humbling and so heartwarming. It’s really cool.

“I’ve been Cup racing for almost 35 years now, and I don’t know that you’ll find a Cup driver who actually gets to build his own Cup car from the ground up, chassis dyno it, and then go race it.

“These guys that work here at RWR, they’re my buddies and they’re all racers, and we get to do this as a group effort. I actually get to put the nuts and bolts on it, and mount a seat, put the motor in it, and go drive it on the chassis dyno before I run it in the Clash. That’s pretty cool.”

