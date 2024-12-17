Red Bull chief names wonderkid tipped to replace Verstappen

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has named the young driver who could replace Max Verstappen when the four-time world champion leaves the team.

The 27-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2028, but his stated intention to leave the sport earlier than the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton has still led to speculation over his future.

Toto Wolff’s revealed his interest in signing the champion during the 2024 season, with Verstappen recently confirming that they had engaged in talks.

However, Verstappen has asserted that he will remain faithful to Red Bull, as he signs off the year with a fourth consecutive world title.

Toto Wolff attempted to sign Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Max Verstappen has stated that he is happy at Red Bull

How long will Max Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

Whilst Verstappen shows no sign of leaving F1 anytime soon, the champion has also revealed that he does not want to race in the sport forever and emphasised the importance of family.

Verstappen’s current success has not stopped Red Bull chief Helmut Marko from considering life after the Dutchman either, and has revealed the junior driver he imagines as the team’s next champion.

Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast, Marko stated that there could never be a new Verstappen, but Arvid Lindblad appeared promising.

"We are not looking for a new Max, we are looking for a new champion and the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad,” he said.

Will Arvid Lindblad be Red Bull's next champion?

The 17-year-old competed in the F3 championship with PREMA throughout 2024, where he impressed on his debut and finished fourth overall in the standings.

Lindblad achieved four wins across the season, including a dominant weekend during his home race at Silverstone where he claimed both the sprint and feature race victory.

As a reward for his impressive performances, the Red Bull junior will move up to F2 in 2025 and will compete with Campos Racing.

