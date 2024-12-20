Hamilton SACK threat revealed in brutal Ferrari discussion

Lewis Hamilton has been threatened with a mid-season sack from Ferrari by a former Formula 1 driver.

The champion bid farewell to Mercedes following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, delaying his debut in red to pay tribute to the team.

Hamilton’s final season with the team was blighted by the W15’s performance issues, which have often left the Brit frustrated and lacking motivation in 2024.

The 39-year-old has also been criticised for his one-lap pace this year, after team-mate George Russell beat him on 19 occasions in qualifying, and even Hamilton himself doubted his speed in Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton has bid farewell to Mercedes

Can Lewis Hamilton beat Charles Leclerc at Ferrari?

Can Lewis Hamilton recover his pace at Ferrari?

Hamilton will go up against one of the fastest drivers over one-lap at Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc expected to be a tough opponent during his time at the team.

Whilst the seven-time champion should not be discounted early, as evidenced by his incredible fightback in Abu Dhabi, there are those that doubt he will be successful at Ferrari.

Speaking to Sport1, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher revealed that if Hamilton fails to perform he could be sacked mid-season.

“The expectations are high, as are the emotions. People won't be patient for more than six months if things don't go well,” Schumacher said.

“He is not used to the pressure from outside. The clocks tick a little differently in Italy. Even in Michael's time, they wanted to sack Jean Todt when the successes took too long.

Ralf Schumacher raises doubts over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

“Michael prevented that and it came to a happy end after all. Unfortunately, I doubt that with Lewis.

“But maybe he'll be lucky enough for the car to suit him. Then everything could turn out very well. But I have my doubts."

