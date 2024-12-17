NASCAR driver set to star on Disney as ICONIC show returns

A NASCAR driver is set to play the starring role in a Disney+ show in 2025 with an iconic series set to make a comeback on the popular streaming platform.

Malcolm in the Middle was a hit sitcom in the early 2000s, with the show created by Linwood Boomer running between January 2000 and May 2006.

The sitcom consisted of seven seasons and over 150 episodes, and won seven Emmy awards throughout the time it was aired. Although the show does not yet have a return date, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are set to reprise their starring roles in the show.

"They’re back!," a Disney + post on Instagram revealed.

"Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus."

Malcolm in the Middle races in NASCAR

Fascinatingly, the above means that a NASCAR driver will also be the star of what is likely to be a very popular program in 2025. That is because the actor who plays the show's protagonist Malcolm — Frankie Muniz — is set to race full-time in the Xfinity Series next season.

Having raced a couple of times in both the Xfinity and Truck Series in 2024, next season is set to see Muniz drive full-time in the latter in the #33 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," he told PEOPLE at the time of that announcement.

"I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR.

"I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."

Muniz is now set to get that chance, but, with Malcolm in the Middle making a return, it has been reported that he will balance his acting duties alongside driving the #33 car.

