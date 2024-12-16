Brown reveals HUGE McLaren risk ahead of 2025

McLaren chief Zak Brown has revealed that his team are taking brave risks with their 2025 car.

Ending the 2024 season as constructors' champions, McLaren are now eyeing the double heading into 2025 after the drivers' championship eluded them this campaign.

Lando Norris gave Max Verstappen something to think about in the championship in 2024, but with a host of new experiences behind him, including four grands prix victories, there is a realistic chance the Brit can take on the Dutchman next season if the team gets their car right.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Lando Norris finished P2 in the drivers' standings

Zak Brown admits McLaren risk

Talking of next season, McLaren are not going to rest on their laurels heading into 2025.

Having been propelled forward by consistently bringing workable upgrades to their car in recent years, Brown has confessed that the team will not be switching to a cautious approach now that they are on top.

"We're going into next year at full strength,” Brown explained to motorsport.com

“I think we're in a different mindset now in terms of the confidence of the team and the amount of bravery that the team is prepared to take in the development in next year's car.

“The team is not: 'let's just tweak a little here and there. The car is pretty good.' We've got some stuff on next year's car that is like ‘brave risk’.

“I think you only get to the front if you try and beat everyone, as opposed to the mindset when we started this year which was like ‘let’s just be as good as them.'

"The mind shift is now: ‘Let's beat everyone'."

Whilst McLaren will be keen to ensure they are competitive next season, it will be interesting to see how they cope with the balance of competing in 2025 with developing their 2026 car ahead of a huge regulation change.

The team got things horribly wrong with the introduction of new regulations in 2022 and will be looking to avoid a repeat scenario in a year's time, particularly having now tasted success.

