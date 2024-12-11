Ferrari told to RIP UP Hamilton contract after shock comments

Ferrari have been told to find a way out of their contract with Lewis Hamilton after shock comments from the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Ahead of the 2024 season, both Hamilton and Ferrari dropped a bombshell on the sport when it was announced that they would be linking up for 2025 and beyond.

It has since proved a mixed year for Hamilton, winning races at Silverstone and Spa, but also having several disappointing outings elsewhere.

So much so that after the Brazilian Grand Prix last month, Hamilton has admitted that he was ready to call time on his season such was the disappointment he was feeling in the car.

Lewis Hamilton has now ended his Mercedes career

Hamilton is set to drive the famous red car next season

Will Lewis Hamilton recover his F1 form at Ferrari?

Hamilton's downbeat comments continued at the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season, where he made a shocking admission that he was 'just slow' and that he was 'definitely not fast anymore' after a tough qualifying session.

Those comments have sparked a sharp response from former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, who has issued a stern warning to the seven-time champion.

"If you don’t believe 100%, you’re f*****. Do you understand that?,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

"Because belief, 99.9% means that there is that tiny, little, little thing in there knocking on your head that gives you the things that maybe, 'Oh, I don’t really have that confidence. I don’t really have the ability.

"And at the moment what I heard from Lewis, I’m not fast enough anymore, they were the words, I think."

Eddie Jordan is adamant Ferrari should find a way out of their Hamilton deal

Jordan continued, even calling for Hamilton to consider retirement and explaining that if he were Ferrari, he'd be trying to find a way out of their deal.

"Honestly, if I was Ferrari, I would say close the book, find the way out. That’s it," Jordan added.

"I think also, if it’s a little message to you, Lewis, if you’re out there, always remember in life. You’ve got your music, you’ve got your fashion, you’ve got all sorts of other things.

"You are, in most people’s view, the greatest driver of all time. Please remember what I’m going to say to you.

"Always, always think about the best exit. And this is the time to take the money off the table. Go."

