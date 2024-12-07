FIA confirm late Hamilton change at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA confirm late Hamilton change at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has had a part changed on his car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is driving his last race for Mercedes this weekend, the team with whom he won six of his seven titles.
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
The Brit will instead join Ferrari from 2025, hoping to claim an unprecedented eighth title and become the outright most successful driver in F1 history.
Hamilton is hoping to end his Mercedes career on a high, having already claimed two race victories throughout 2024 to take his overall career tally up to 105.
Mercedes make Hamilton car change
Despite those two victories at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton's final season at Mercedes has been a pretty dismal one, currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, behind team-mate George Russell.
Russell has outqualified Hamilton on 18 occasions in the 23 events so far this season too, representing a remarkable drop-off in form for the 39-year-old.
As he attempts to bounce back for one last hurrah at the Yas Marina Circuit, it has been revealed that a late change was made to Hamilton's W15 car ahead of the weekend's action.
According to an official FIA document, Mercedes ran a different gearbox assembly outside of restricted-number-components (RNC's) for FP1 and FP2 on Hamilton's car, something that is only allowed on four occasions throughout the season.
With it being the third time Mercedes have done this throughout 2024, Hamilton will not receive a penalty for the change.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat
- 1 uur geleden
Wolff in FURIOUS rant at Red Bull chief as Verstappen-Russell spat rages
- 2 uur geleden
FIA confirm late Hamilton change at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early
- Yesterday 16:12
F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec