close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

Red Bull have made a decision on the fate of one of their Formula 1 seats for the 2025 season, as speculation abounds.

Growing reports have suggested that Sergio Perez will fail to make it onto the grid for the start of 2025 after a dreadful season, but the team have thus far kept quiet on that particular decision as the year draws to a close.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

The Mexican has come under fire for his performances in 2024, and Perez has failed to step on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix.

Moreover, his consistent Q1 exits and low points finishes have prompted Red Bull to slip down to third in the constructors’ championship, despite Max Verstappen winning the drivers' title.

Will Red Bull sack Sergio Perez?
Will we see Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as team-mates in 2025?

Who could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

If Perez is dropped from Red Bull at the end of the season, Liam Lawson has been named as the driver most likely to replace him.

The Kiwi replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore GP, and whilst Lawson has not eclipsed his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, he has delivered more consistently than the driver he replaced.

Williams star Franco Colapinto was also attached to the Red Bull drive, however has reportedly been removed from contention.

According to Motorsport.com, Colapinto’s 50G high impact crash during qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix ended all possibility of him signing with the team for 2025.

Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reportedly stated that Colapinto was "not very high on the list" in regards to Perez’s replacement, in a blow to the departing Williams driver.

Franco Colapinto is no longer a candidate for the Red Bull 2025 seat

The Argentine driver has crashed at the past three grands prix, including in the wet at Interlagos, qualifying in Las Vegas and was hit by Esteban Ocon on the opening lap of the Qatar GP.

Before these incidents, Colapinto was well regarded in the paddock for his instant success at Williams, but these recent incidents may be too much of a gamble for Red Bull in 2025.

However, the 21-year-old remains in contention for the vacant seat at RB, if Lawson is indeed promoted to Red Bull next season.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Yuki Tsunoda 2025
Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement
Red Bull

Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

  • December 5, 2024 23:00
Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract
F1 News & Gossip

Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract

  • November 29, 2024 21:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff in FURIOUS rant at Red Bull chief as Verstappen-Russell spat rages

  • 2 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA confirm late Hamilton change at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

  • Yesterday 21:00
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early

  • Yesterday 16:12
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x