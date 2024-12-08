Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat
Red Bull have made a decision on the fate of one of their Formula 1 seats for the 2025 season, as speculation abounds.
Growing reports have suggested that Sergio Perez will fail to make it onto the grid for the start of 2025 after a dreadful season, but the team have thus far kept quiet on that particular decision as the year draws to a close.
The Mexican has come under fire for his performances in 2024, and Perez has failed to step on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix.
Moreover, his consistent Q1 exits and low points finishes have prompted Red Bull to slip down to third in the constructors’ championship, despite Max Verstappen winning the drivers' title.
Who could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?
If Perez is dropped from Red Bull at the end of the season, Liam Lawson has been named as the driver most likely to replace him.
The Kiwi replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore GP, and whilst Lawson has not eclipsed his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, he has delivered more consistently than the driver he replaced.
Williams star Franco Colapinto was also attached to the Red Bull drive, however has reportedly been removed from contention.
According to Motorsport.com, Colapinto’s 50G high impact crash during qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix ended all possibility of him signing with the team for 2025.
Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reportedly stated that Colapinto was "not very high on the list" in regards to Perez’s replacement, in a blow to the departing Williams driver.
The Argentine driver has crashed at the past three grands prix, including in the wet at Interlagos, qualifying in Las Vegas and was hit by Esteban Ocon on the opening lap of the Qatar GP.
Before these incidents, Colapinto was well regarded in the paddock for his instant success at Williams, but these recent incidents may be too much of a gamble for Red Bull in 2025.
However, the 21-year-old remains in contention for the vacant seat at RB, if Lawson is indeed promoted to Red Bull next season.
