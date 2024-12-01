Hamilton given embarrassing penalty for Qatar Grand Prix mistake

The FIA have handed Lewis Hamilton a five second penalty for a mistake at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion made a mental error before the start of the race, when sat on the starting grid.

The 39-year-old has just two races remaining with the Silver Arrows before his move to Ferrari for 2025, but his penultimate race with the team has not gotten off to the best start.

Before the Qatar Grand Prix even got underway, Hamilton's Mercedes jolted forwards out of the pit box, the British star immediately apologising to his team over the radio.

Hamilton picks up Qatar GP penalty

The embarrassing slip has now landed Hamilton with a five-second penalty from the FIA, not exactly what he or the team would have been hoping for to end their final season together on a high.

After Mercedes' successful stint in Vegas last time out landing the team with a 1-2, Toto Wolff would perhaps have had high hopes for his driver duo to secure maximum results in their last remaining races together.

These hopes were bolstered after Russell's P2 qualifying finish in Qatar became a pole position ahead of Sunday's race, after the FIA handed four-time champion Max Verstappen a bizarre one-grid penalty, promoting Russell to the front row.

After losing the lead on lap one, Mercedes' race went downhill from there. The Brit later punctured on the front straight.

