Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract
Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has hinted that there were off-track reasons for his surprise contract extension this season.
The Mexican driver's struggles have carried over from the second half of the 2024 season, sitting more than 250 points behind his championship winning team-mate Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP
Perez has not achieved a podium in the sport since April, and has only amassed 13 points from his last seven events.
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently suggested that VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are embroiled in a shootout for Perez's seat, while rumours have linked the team with a mega-money swoop for Williams star Franco Colapinto.
Perez's defiant future response
Perez currently sits eighth in the drivers' championship, and is 251 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen, who has managed to claim championship success despite Red Bull's struggles in 2024.
Marko recently suggested that there was a deadline set for Perez's future, revealing that talks would take place between team and driver after the Abu Dhabi GP to finalise the lineups in both Red Bull teams.
Now, Perez has made an announcement about his future with the team, suggesting that his drivers' championship performance was not the only driving factor behind the team's decision to offer him a new contract earlier this year.
"At the end of the day the team has all the information," Perez told the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.
"There is so much that I can say here. At the end of the day the team has all the information and there’s a reason why we extended my contract during the year.
"The team has everything, you know, and we exactly know where we are, in terms of performance [and] in terms of issues that we’ve had.
"We are a team and we know exactly, internally, where everything stands so we’re working really hard as a team to come through and get back into a much better season than the one that we just had."
READ MORE: F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren star DOMINATES as title race heats up
- Today 19:22
New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
- 37 minutes ago
Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group
- 1 uur geleden
Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle
- Today 15:47
Horner slams F1 rival in foul-mouthed rant
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec