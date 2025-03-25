Red Bull team plan to 'sign' Franco Colapinto as current driver tipped for exit

Red Bull are planning to sign Argentinian star Franco Colapinto and put him in at Racing Bulls, reports have claimed.

According to Motorsport.com Espana, despite the former Williams star having just signed for Alpine as a reserve driver, Red Bull are now planning on making a move.

The report claims that Colapinto will be signed and put in at Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda leaving the team to join Red Bull in place of Liam Lawson.

Lawson has had a disastrous start to his Red Bull career, compounded by qualifying 20th in both the sprint race and the Chinese Grand Prix itself this past weekend.

Will Liam Lawson be axed by Red Bull?

Lawson's performances so far in 2025 have been dismal, not scoring a point in any of his first two grand prix weekends in 2025, while Max Verstappen has managed to achieve 36 points in the same car.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Lawson qualified last for both the sprint race and the main race, while Verstappen qualified up in second and fourth for the two races respectively.

Colapinto excelled during the 2024 season while stepping in at Williams, but soon found himself without a spot on the grid in 2025 after Williams signed Carlos Sainz to fill their second seat.

The 21-year-old Argentine was then offered a long-term contract with Alpine to become their reserve driver, with reports suggesting he will find himself on the grid with the team at some point within the next few years.

However, the new report has thrown a spanner into the works, with Colapinto linked to being signed by a third team in as many months.

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for a response to the rumors surrounding Lawson's position within the team.

