close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

Daniel Ricciardo's return to Formula 1 has been teased by an official F1 account, following the announcement of a new team on the grid.

Ricciardo was axed by VCARB following the Singapore Grand Prix, after the Australian struggled to compete with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout 2024.

READ MORE: FIA confirm late penalty after Qatar Grand Prix

The 35-year-old had been rumoured to be in line to replace the struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull earlier in the year, but now finds himself out of the sport altogether.

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has been spotted enjoying some down time, whilst his next career move remains a mystery.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled upon his return to F1
Daniel Ricciardo's next career move remains a mystery

Could Daniel Ricciardo move to Cadillac in 2026?

However, whilst it seemed that Ricciardo may never return to F1, recent news could breathe fresh life into his motorsport career.

General Motors has reached an agreement with F1 to join the grid in 2026, with its Cadillac brand following the rejection of the Andretti bid earlier this year.

Furthermore, the new Cadillac team plans to introduce their own power units by 2028, with the team expected to use Ferrari power before then.

An 11th team on the grid also means two extra spots for drivers will become available in 2026, with the team reportedly targeting a young American driver and a more experienced star.

Following the promotion of youngsters such as Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto, more experienced F1 stars such as Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will not be on the grid for 2025, but Cadillac could offer the perfect opportunity for the sacked stars.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Cadillac is set to join the F1 grid in 2026

However, the official F1 account for the Australian Grand Prix has revealed their preferred driver, after replying to a series of tweets where they put Ricciardo forward for the role.

F1 content creator Matt Gallagher posted to X ‘Who do you think will race for Cadillac in 2026??’, where the Australian GP replied ‘I might know a guy…’

The account continued to post on the thread replying to a picture of Ricciardo and writing: 'this bloke looks familiar???’.

READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez F1 Yuki Tsunoda
Ricciardo backed for SHOCK F1 return
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo backed for SHOCK F1 return

  • November 27, 2024 23:00
Ricciardo handed F1 RETURN boost with shock announcement
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo handed F1 RETURN boost with shock announcement

  • November 27, 2024 01:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion tips IndyCar star for STUNNING move away from series

  • 8 minutes ago
NASCAR News

Busch paint scheme BANNED by NASCAR

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

  • Yesterday 23:59
McLaren F1 News

Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton issues F1 'break' verdict at torrid Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:00
Qatar Grand Prix

Four things you might have missed at the Qatar Grand Prix: Record Perez woes and sporting royalty

  • Yesterday 18:01
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x