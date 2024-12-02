Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

Daniel Ricciardo's return to Formula 1 has been teased by an official F1 account, following the announcement of a new team on the grid.

Ricciardo was axed by VCARB following the Singapore Grand Prix, after the Australian struggled to compete with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout 2024.

READ MORE: FIA confirm late penalty after Qatar Grand Prix

The 35-year-old had been rumoured to be in line to replace the struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull earlier in the year, but now finds himself out of the sport altogether.

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has been spotted enjoying some down time, whilst his next career move remains a mystery.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled upon his return to F1

Daniel Ricciardo's next career move remains a mystery

Could Daniel Ricciardo move to Cadillac in 2026?

However, whilst it seemed that Ricciardo may never return to F1, recent news could breathe fresh life into his motorsport career.

General Motors has reached an agreement with F1 to join the grid in 2026, with its Cadillac brand following the rejection of the Andretti bid earlier this year.

Furthermore, the new Cadillac team plans to introduce their own power units by 2028, with the team expected to use Ferrari power before then.

An 11th team on the grid also means two extra spots for drivers will become available in 2026, with the team reportedly targeting a young American driver and a more experienced star.

Following the promotion of youngsters such as Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto, more experienced F1 stars such as Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will not be on the grid for 2025, but Cadillac could offer the perfect opportunity for the sacked stars.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Cadillac is set to join the F1 grid in 2026

However, the official F1 account for the Australian Grand Prix has revealed their preferred driver, after replying to a series of tweets where they put Ricciardo forward for the role.

F1 content creator Matt Gallagher posted to X ‘Who do you think will race for Cadillac in 2026??’, where the Australian GP replied ‘I might know a guy…’

The account continued to post on the thread replying to a picture of Ricciardo and writing: 'this bloke looks familiar???’.

i might know a guy… https://t.co/bN7LHlCvym — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) November 26, 2024

READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

Related