Horner slams F1 rival in foul-mouthed rant

Christian Horner has criticised comments made by Mercedes rival Toto Wolff, telling the Austrian to focus on his own team.

The pair have had a fractious relationship over the years, with the 2021 drivers' title fight possibly the nadir.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

WATCH: Russell wants to challenge Verstappen for the title

However, it was Red Bull and Max Verstappen who emerged victorious from the 2021 title fight, as Lewis Hamilton lost the championship in the cruellest circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

Fast-forward three years, and the Dutchman has just achieved his fourth world title, while Mercedes have struggled for performance prompting Hamilton to leave for Ferrari next season.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner's rivalry has often translated off the track

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy fuelled Wolff and Horner's rivalry further

Christian Horner reignites rivalry with F1 boss Toto Wolff

Horner and Wolff’s rivalry remains intact, with the Red Bull boss delivering a brutal rant following comments from the Mercedes team principal.

Wolff claimed that Horner failed to stand up for his wife, Susie Wolff, when she was placed under investigation by the FIA over her role as chief of the F1 Academy - an allegation that was promptly dismissed following the support of all ten F1 teams.

“Toto sent me a text message at the end of last year to say thank you for standing up for Susie today and showing them that there is a red line and the teams are together. And I said ‘no problem, I said what I believe'.” Horner said to the Daily Mail.

“So why he needs to go and say all that s*** this week, I have no idea. I was a little surprised to see his comments because he thanked me for his support.

"I have not said one word. I have not risen to Zak’s bait. I have not risen to Toto’s bait. I’ve had him chasing our drivers. I have had them chasing our sponsors. I have just thought “let them get on with it”.

“I think Toto has got more than enough of his own issues to be focussed on with his own team’s performance rather than worrying about me.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Toto Wolff hit out at Christian Horner for failing to support his wife during an investigation from the FIA

“In the issues that affected me at the start of the season, what I was disappointed with the most – and I have been in the sport a long time now – was the way that some of the rival teams looked to take advantage.

"When I was down, Toto came after me. So did others. They tried everything, for their own gain.

“It is a competitive business and I get it. Toto had lost his driver to Ferrari a month earlier and he was telling the world that wasn’t happening. He seemed to be the last person to find out about it.

"People use whatever tools they can. It was to be expected, I suppose, from the people involved.”

READ MORE: F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver

Related