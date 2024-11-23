close global

FIA hand F1 champ punishment for Las Vegas GP incident

The FIA have handed down a punishment to a Formula 1 champion after an indiscretion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Friday saw some great action on the strip, with a dramatic qualifying session seeing some surprise names near the front of the grid.

Mercedes looked the team to beat in Las Vegas as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated most of Thursday and Friday.

However, it was the younger of the pair who claimed pole position, as Russell pulled off a spectacular lap to start ahead of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes were the team to beat on Friday in Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton will start P10 whilst George Russell will start on pole

Fernando Alonso penalty decision revealed

At the other end of the grid, both Sergio Perez and the Aston Martin pair suffered a nightmare qualifying session.

Following Lance Stroll’s engine issue which caused a red flag in FP3, the team rushed to repair his car in time for qualifying.

Whilst the Canadian managed to get out on track, he failed to make his way out of Q1, and set the slowest time of the session.

Fernando Alonso's pit lane infringement saw him summoned to the stewards

Alonso also found himself in trouble after FP3, and was summoned to the stewards following FP3 in Las Vegas for a pit lane infringement.

According to the FIA, the Aston Martin star exceeded the pit lane speed limit by 1.3km/h, a breach of Article 34.7 of the sporting regulations.

As a result, Alonso avoided a severe penalty, and the team were awarded a €200 fine for the infringement.

