Las Vegas set for F1 FINALE in 2025

Formula 1 have confirmed that they're changing up their race calendar for 2025, with Las Vegas set to host a final week showdown.

The sport returns to the desert this week for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen in position to be crowned champion if results go his way.

Last year's night race in Sin City ended with Verstappen stealing the win, continuing his season of domination, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc denying Red Bull a one-two with a spectacular overtake on Sergio Perez during the final lap of the grand prix.

Perez's form has taken a significant dip throughout 2024 however, with Red Bull pinning their hopes of success in Vegas on the Dutchman.

As F1 prepares to head back to the iconic street circuit for a second consecutive year, support series F1 Academy have released the 2025 calendar, the schedule having received quite the shakeup.

Abbi Pulling currently leads the 2024 F1 Academy standings

F1 Academy's 2025 season finale will take place in Las Vegas

F1 Academy announce 2025 schedule

F1 Academy has been confirmed for its third season, with F1 announcing the official calendar for the 2025 season as interest in the series ramps up.

The all-female championship managed by former driver Susie Wolff will head to China to open next year's campaign joins the calendar for the first time, and will then head to Jeddah and Miami, both circuits having featured in the 2024 calendar.

Another change for 2025 will be the debut appearance of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where academy racers will head to the Canadian GP to display their racing prowess.

The most exciting change however is the addition of the Las Vegas street circuit, with the 2025 F1 Academy season set to conclude in Sin City for a spectacular season finale.

