NASCAR star previews switch to NEW team for 2025

NASCAR star Michael McDowell has previewed their switch to a new team for 2025 following their exit from Front Row Motorsports.

The 39-year-old will leave FRM after seven years at the team, where he has achieved two career defining victories at the 2021 Daytona 500 and the 2023 Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite his success for the team, McDowell was not offered a multi-year deal which saw him look elsewhere for a seat in 2025.

McDowell has since signed a multi-year deal with Spire Motorsports where he will replace Zane Smith, and change from the #34 car to #71 for next year.

Michael McDowell will move to Spire Motorsports in 2025

Michael McDowell discusses 2025 Spire Motorsports move

Speaking to the media following his 500th NASCAR Cup Series career start, McDowell revealed his excitement at joining Spire Motorsports, and feels confident that the team will be able to deliver in 2025.

"I'm super-excited because we have a lot of great people and great hires that we've made and more to come,” McDowell said.

“Momentum is good, and you know you've seen Spire really progress these last six months in a good direction, so timing is good.

"I think the timing is right, and I feel good about the decision I've made and where it's going and what it'll look like, and so I'm very excited. I'm ready to get to work, but that starts on Monday."

