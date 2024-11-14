Verstappen admits HOPING for illness ahead of F1 event

Max Verstappen has risked the ire of the Formula 1 authorities once again, hinting that he wants to skip an upcoming event.

The reigning drivers' champion has been in trouble with the FIA in recent months for multiple incidents, and has continued his anti-authoritarian streak.

Verstappen, who is known for his foul-mouthed rants over team radio, found himself on the receiving end of a community service type punishment at the Singapore GP for swearing during a press conference.

The champion has been embroiled in a row with the FIA ever since, not only protesting the punishment in Singapore, but subsequent decisions in Mexico and Brazil.

Max Verstappen has been outspoken against the FIA in recent races

Max Verstappen was slammed with a double penalty at the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen responds to F1 2025 live car launch

In addition to the FIA, F1 itself has come under fire from the champion who made a joke at their expense during a recent live stream.

F1 announced that instead of separate car launches for next season, all 10 teams and 20 drivers will reveal their 2025 liveries together for the first time in the sport's history.

The launch will celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1, in a live event hosted at the O2 Arena in London on February 18 2025.

F1 fans will also be able to attend with tickets going on sale on November 15, but Verstappen did not appear excited about the upcoming event.

All 10 teams will reveal their 2025 liveries together

In fact the Red Bull star had no idea that the event was taking place, and was informed of the launch whilst taking part in a live stream.

“I don’t know? What is F1 75? What are you talking about?” Verstappen said.

When his fellow streamers told him it was an F1 livery reveal for the 2025 cars, Verstappen then issued a shocking response.

“I didn’t watch any F1,” he added.

“I hope I’m sick that week.”

