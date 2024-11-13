close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Key FIA figure leaves IMMEDIATELY before Las Vegas GP

Key FIA figure leaves IMMEDIATELY before Las Vegas GP

Key FIA figure leaves IMMEDIATELY before Las Vegas GP

Key FIA figure leaves IMMEDIATELY before Las Vegas GP

The FIA have announced the departure of a key figure ahead of the crucial Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The organisation has been in turmoil this year, with a number of officials leaving for pastures new, and a number of high profile policies unpopular with both drivers and fans.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will also renew their battle for the constructors' title, with just 49 points separating the trio going into the final three races of the season.

One man who won't be in attendance to see the drama unfold in Nevada is race director Niels Wittich though, after it was confirmed he has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Formula 1 is getting set to return to Las Vegas next weekend
Max Verstappen could clinch a fourth successive world title in Nevada

Race director steps down

The German had occupied the position since 2022, replacing Michael Masi in the wake of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy, but is now leaving to 'pursue new opportunities'.

An FIA statement read: "Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication.

"We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his role as race director with immediate effect

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

"Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships.

"Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director."

READ MORE: Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement

Related

Red Bull Ferrari McLaren FIA Las Vegas Grand Prix
Vegas F1 race rules out gamechanging move
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Vegas F1 race rules out gamechanging move

  • 3 uur geleden
FIA boss arrives for Las Vegas GP inspection after Trump congratulation
Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA boss arrives for Las Vegas GP inspection after Trump congratulation

  • November 9, 2024 05:00

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 star warns Vegas penalty could produce championship TWIST

  • 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Vegas F1 race rules out gamechanging move

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR legends hail Logano after STUNNING championship win

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar

IndyCar team seeking 'BILLIONAIRE' investment ahead of 2025

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Social

F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut

  • Yesterday 20:00
IndyCar

Iconic US circuit announces MAJOR sponsorship deal

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x