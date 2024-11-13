Key FIA figure leaves IMMEDIATELY before Las Vegas GP

The FIA have announced the departure of a key figure ahead of the crucial Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The organisation has been in turmoil this year, with a number of officials leaving for pastures new, and a number of high profile policies unpopular with both drivers and fans.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will also renew their battle for the constructors' title, with just 49 points separating the trio going into the final three races of the season.

One man who won't be in attendance to see the drama unfold in Nevada is race director Niels Wittich though, after it was confirmed he has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Formula 1 is getting set to return to Las Vegas next weekend

Max Verstappen could clinch a fourth successive world title in Nevada

Race director steps down

The German had occupied the position since 2022, replacing Michael Masi in the wake of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy, but is now leaving to 'pursue new opportunities'.

An FIA statement read: "Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication.

"We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his role as race director with immediate effect

"Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships.

"Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director."

