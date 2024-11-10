close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix

The order for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway is set, and it is not one of the championship four that will be starting at the front of the field.

Instead, that honor goes to the #19 of Martin Truex Jr, who set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday to ensure his Joe Gibbs Racing team have a fantastic opportunity to end the season on a high.

Right behind Truex Jr. is championship contender Joey Logano, with the #22 car putting in a solid lap in qualifying that sees him start well ahead of the other three drivers fighting for the Bill France Cup. Logano, however, was hit with the loss of his car chief and the right to choose his pit stall for Sunday's race after failing two car inspections post-qualifying.

Logano's Team Penske team-mate and championship rival Ryan Blaney has a lot of work to do after qualifying on Saturday. The #12 car will start down in 17th and row nine for Sunday's race as he looks to defend the title he won at Phoenix this time last year.

Elsewhere, it was a solid if not spectacular showing for both remaining championship contenders, William Byron and Tyler Reddick. Byron will start 8th on Sunday afternoon, with Reddick just one row behind and starting in 10th.

With everything on the line in the 312 laps of scheduled racing action, drama and excitement should be aplenty.

The 2024 Championship 4: William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney

Official NASCAR Cup Series Championship start order

1. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
3. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
11. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
12. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Justin Haley, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
18. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20. Corey LaJoie, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
25. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Derek Kraus, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
28. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG-Daughtery Racing Chevrolet
31. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
37. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Chevrolet
38. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford
39. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
40. Jeb Burton, #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

