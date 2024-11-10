NASCAR Qualifying Results: Cup Series Championship start order as four stars chase glory at Phoenix

The order for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway is set, and it is not one of the championship four that will be starting at the front of the field.

Instead, that honor goes to the #19 of Martin Truex Jr, who set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday to ensure his Joe Gibbs Racing team have a fantastic opportunity to end the season on a high.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan statement issued on BIZARRE Trump election post

Right behind Truex Jr. is championship contender Joey Logano, with the #22 car putting in a solid lap in qualifying that sees him start well ahead of the other three drivers fighting for the Bill France Cup. Logano, however, was hit with the loss of his car chief and the right to choose his pit stall for Sunday's race after failing two car inspections post-qualifying.

Logano's Team Penske team-mate and championship rival Ryan Blaney has a lot of work to do after qualifying on Saturday. The #12 car will start down in 17th and row nine for Sunday's race as he looks to defend the title he won at Phoenix this time last year.

Elsewhere, it was a solid if not spectacular showing for both remaining championship contenders, William Byron and Tyler Reddick. Byron will start 8th on Sunday afternoon, with Reddick just one row behind and starting in 10th.

With everything on the line in the 312 laps of scheduled racing action, drama and excitement should be aplenty.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

The 2024 Championship 4: William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney

Official NASCAR Cup Series Championship start order

1. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

3. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

11. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

12. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13. Justin Haley, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

18. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20. Corey LaJoie, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

25. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Derek Kraus, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

28. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG-Daughtery Racing Chevrolet

31. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

34. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

37. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Chevrolet

38. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford

39. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

40. Jeb Burton, #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

Related