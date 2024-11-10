Wolff reveals BIG Mercedes release before Vegas race

Toto Wolff has opened up on a fascinating Mercedes release, in the gap between the Brazilian and Las Vegas grands prix.

Formula 1 hit Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos in back-to-back-to-back weeks before taking a couple of weeks off, but teams are gearing back up to hit the track again.

However, for Mercedes the break could not have come at a better time, as their performance woes have allowed them to fall behind their rivals and have come away from the last three races with only 43 points.

The pace of Lewis Hamilton has also raised concern following his recent results, after crashing out in Austin and making a Q1 exit in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in recent races

Mercedes have not stepped on the podium since the Azerbaijan GP

Why has Lewis Hamilton’s performance declined?

Following the Brazilian GP, Hamilton described the Mercedes as the ‘worst ride’ of his career, and seemed mentally defeated yet again in the 2024 season.

The seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari in 2025, where the Scuderia look much improved with back-to-back wins in Austin and Mexico.

Ferrari have also usurped Red Bull for second in the constructors’ championship, which bodes well for Hamilton who will be eager to fight for the title in 2025.

Prior to his departure Hamilton was involved in one last project as Mercedes prepares for the release of a book about the team Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane.

Wolff took to social media to confirm that in the UK the book has been released for all Mercedes fans to enjoy.

"Toto has his copy, have you got yours?” the caption read on Instagram has Wolff presented a copy of the book to the camera.

“Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, is OUT NOW in the UK!”

