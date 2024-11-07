Mercedes give massive hint at shock driver signing for 2025

Mercedes have dropped a hint on social media that they might be making a surprise addition to their lineup next year.

Lewis Hamilton's departure meant that the team were always going to have to find a new driver, a role which Kimi Antonelli has already been announced for.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Initially names such as Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were linked with the seat, but Mercedes eventually opted for a driver from their junior programme to complete their lineup.

The team revealed at the Italian GP that Kimi Antonelli would race alongside George Russell in 2025, with the youngster impressing in F2 and in a series of tests for Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli (middle) will race for Mercedes in 2025?

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024

Who will race for Mercedes in 2025?

Whilst their full-time driver lineup may be settled, Mercedes have revealed a major clue as to who they may hire as their reserve driver.

The team posted a picture of sacked Sauber star and former driver Valtteri Bottas to their X account, where he was depicted wearing Mercedes overalls.

Whilst the image may be a tribute to the Finn’s departure from the F1 grid, the post did not contain a caption perhaps hinting at a return to the team in a reserve capacity.

Bottas took to social media after Sauber announced the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto, but also hinted that he was 'looking forward' to the future.

Will Valtteri Bottas return to Mercedes?

“After three years at @stakef1team_ks we decided to part ways,” he wrote.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each & everyone in the team, everyone I’ve worked with, and especially you guys out there for the support then, now and in the future.

“Looking forward for what’s to come!”

Both Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have failed to score a point during the 2024 season, with Sauber languishing at the bottom of the constructors’ standings as they prepare for Audi’s takeover in 2026.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Related