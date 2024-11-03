close global

Norris struggles early in RAINY Brazilian Grand Prix

After a bizarre delayed start, Lando Norris had a poor getaway at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The start of the race ended up being delayed more than 15 minutes after Lance Stroll managed to spin his car on the formation lap, recover, and then beach it in the gravel trap.

READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

This caused major confusion, with McLaren star Lando Norris even investigated by the FIA for a starting procedure infringement after heading out on another formation lap, along with a load of other cars, after the initial race start was aborted.

When the action finally got underway, Norris' woeful record from pole position continued, forced to settle for second place at the end of the first lap after a stunning start from his Mercedes rival.

Elsewhere, there was also a spin for Sergio Perez, who tumbled down to P18 and the last of the running cars as a result.

READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes

Max Verstappen makes flying start

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen made a fast start, up from 17th on the grid to P10 early on the second lap, battling with old foe Lewis Hamilton whilst doing so.

As the laps clock up, Verstappen continues to make progress through the field, now in P8 after having overtaken Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri was next in Verstappen’s sights, with McLaren and their star man surely desperate to halt the Dutchman’s advance. Unfortunately, he could only hold him back until lap 10.

Norris himself, though, continued to close the gap on George Russell after seven laps, with several other drivers now joining Norris in being noted for a race start infringement after the aborted start.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race

