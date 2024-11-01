F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Norris takes advantage over Verstappen after Red Bull blunder
Oscar Piastri pulled out a brilliant lap at the end of sprint qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix, locking up the front row for his McLaren team.
Lando Norris had dominated throughout the session and looked nailed on for pole, but was beaten narrowly by his Australian team-mate.
On the other hand, Max Verstappen struggled to match the pace of his rivals and only managed a P4 for Saturday's race.
Lewis Hamilton was eliminated early in SQ2 alongside Sergio Perez, who was knocked out due to a Red Bull blunder.
The seven-time champion failed to set a time quick enough to lift himself out of the drop zone, whereas Perez ran out of time to take the chequered flag and was unable to complete another lap in a woeful day for both drivers.
Here are the times from sprint qualifying in Sao Paulo.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:08.899
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.029
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.254
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.320
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.358
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.544
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.723
8. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.042
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.179
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - NO TIME
ELIMINATED IN SQ2
11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]br>
ELIMINATED IN SQ1
16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?
The sprint qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.
Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
