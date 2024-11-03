Red Bull chief announces Perez CHANGE for Brazilian GP
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has confirmed that Sergio Perez will have a change to his Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Mexican star's place at the team is under threat as Liam Lawson attempts to displace him in Red Bull's second seat, and his future in the sport is in question.
Arguably as a result of Perez's poor form, Red Bull have now lost not only the lead in the constructors' championship but also second place as well, the team essentially a one-man show with only Max Verstappen's points carrying them.
Last time out at the Mexican GP was Perez's home race, but not even the support of his undeniable mass of fans could boost his chances at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, finishing the race P17.
Heading to Brazil this weekend, Perez will be under pressure to perform, with rumours of a new potential replacement being lined up before the end of the 2024 season.
Horner confirms Perez chassis change
Despite the Mexican star having signed a contract extension earlier this year with Red Bull, the team have not been subtle about RB driver's Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson using the remaining races of 2024 as an audition to replace Perez next season.
Red Bull boss Horner spoke to Sky F1 about a change the team have made ahead of the Brazilian GP weekend, in the hope of improving Perez's chances at Interlagos.
"We are doing our best to help rebuild his confidence. He had a horrible weekend in Mexico.
"We have changed his chassis this weekend, an older one, to hopefully give him that extra boost in confidence.
"Sergio is a seasoned campaigner. He's been around long enough to know this is a results based business.
"He knows this season has been under par for him. Nobody is more aware of that than Sergio. But we are doing his best to support him."
