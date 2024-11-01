Verstappen handed ANOTHER penalty at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen will take his third penalty in two races at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

Last weekend saw him hit with a pair of penalties for two incidents involving Lando Norris, at least one of them disputed by his team principal.

The Dutchman was initially awarded 10 seconds for running championship rival Norris off the track at Turn 4, and was given a further 10 for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 8.

Verstappen's racing antics have left the paddock divided, with the penalty aimed at curbing his ‘dangerous’ driving.

Max Verstappen came under fire for 'dangerous' driving in Mexico

Max Verstappen does not believe his driving in Mexico was over the limit

Max Verstappen to receive Brazilian GP grid drop

Alongside serving his penalties, Verstappen also experienced power unit issues in Mexico, which forced him to retire early from Friday’s FP2 session after only completing four laps.

As a result the team changed his power unit for the subsequent sessions at the Mexican GP, however this decision has had a negative impact on his Brazilian GP weekend.

The FIA have hit Verstappen with a five-place grid penalty for using a new internal combustion engine, with the penalty applying for the race on Sunday instead of Saturday’s Sprint.

Max Verstappen set for five place grid drop in Brazil

Verstappen’s new ICE will be the sixth of the four new ones allowed for the 2024 season, as the champion also introduces a new exhaust system.

The Red Bull star has already served a 10-place grid drop earlier this year at the Belgian GP, where he replaced his full engine.

However, Verstappen struggled to recover from the penalty at Spa and finished the race in P4, which could give Norris a huge advantage this weekend in Sao Paulo.

