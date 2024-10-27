NASCAR Race Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

Seven drivers will take to the track to do battle over the last three spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 on Sunday afternoon, with just one chance remaining after this weekend.

Joey Logano secured the victory in the South Point 400 to secure his place in the championship four last time out, but drivers hit the track at Homestead today to fight for their postseason lives.

Indeed, whilst Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliot are all below the cut line heading into this weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400, all know that victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway could change everything.

Reddick's pole position on Saturday should foreshadow good things for him after a disastrous, acrobatic wreck last time out left him well off the points pace, while his boss Hamlin also qualified strongly.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, currently second in the playoff standings, won the race at Homestead last year, and could secure himself a spot in Phoenix with a repeat.

With that said, we've got all the details regarding the Cup Series race below, including start times and broadcast details.

Christopher Bell won the 2023 Homestead-Miami Cup Series race

Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying start times

The all-important race kicks off today (Sunday, October 27, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm on Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm on Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am on Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm on Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm on Sunday



How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC Sports App and FuboTV

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



