Mexican GP hit with early RED FLAG as Ferrari star involved in dramatic crash
Ferrari junior star and future Haas Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman has been involved in a dramatic collision at the Mexican Grand Prix, bringing out a red flag.
It was the second red flag of the FP1 session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after debris had hit the track earlier in the day, also causing action to be temporarily halted.
The car to crash into Bearman was the Williams of Alex Albon. The Thai driver lost control of his vehicle whilst backing off behind Bearman, flying into the back of the Ferrari and then into the barriers as a result, sustaining what looked like heavy damage.
Bearman had stepped in for Charles Leclerc for FP1, but was forced out of the session less than halfway through due to the huge accident.
Fortunately, both drivers were unharmed in the incident.
More to follow...
