NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

Playoff races in the Cup Series are coming thick and fast at the moment, with NASCAR hitting the track at Homestead this weekend for what should be another exciting 2024 chapter.

Last time out in Las Vegas, Joey Logano secured the victory in the South Point 400 to secure his place in the championship four, but his seven playoff rivals can all do the same with a win on Sunday.

Indeed, whilst Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliot are all below the cut line heading into this weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400, all know that victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway could change everything.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, currently second in the playoff standings, won the race at Homestead last year. How he would love to do the same again this time around.

A good showing in qualifying on Saturday could certainly boost any of the above drivers' chances of a win on Sunday, and as such, the action could form a crucial part of the weekend.

With that said, we've got all the details regarding Cup Series qualifying below, including start times and broadcast details.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, October 26, 2024) at 9:50 am ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 9:50 am on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 8:50 am on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 6:50 am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2:30 pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 3:30pm on Saturday



Unfortunately and disappointingly, as per NASCAR's website, qualifying will not be available to watch live on television. However, qualifying will be available to watch on the NBC Sports App.

Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC Sports App

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



