NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
Playoff races in the Cup Series are coming thick and fast at the moment, with NASCAR hitting the track at Homestead this weekend for what should be another exciting 2024 chapter.
Last time out in Las Vegas, Joey Logano secured the victory in the South Point 400 to secure his place in the championship four, but his seven playoff rivals can all do the same with a win on Sunday.
READ MORE: Dillon hits out at NASCAR rival after Las Vegas WRECK
Indeed, whilst Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliot are all below the cut line heading into this weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400, all know that victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway could change everything.
Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, currently second in the playoff standings, won the race at Homestead last year. How he would love to do the same again this time around.
A good showing in qualifying on Saturday could certainly boost any of the above drivers' chances of a win on Sunday, and as such, the action could form a crucial part of the weekend.
With that said, we've got all the details regarding Cup Series qualifying below, including start times and broadcast details.
READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit
Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, October 26, 2024) at 9:50 am ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 9:50 am on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 8:50 am on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 6:50 am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2:30 pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 3:30pm on Saturday
Unfortunately and disappointingly, as per NASCAR's website, qualifying will not be available to watch live on television. However, qualifying will be available to watch on the NBC Sports App.
Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:NBC Sports App
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen WOES deepen as Red Bull rivals DOMINATE
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 35 minutes ago
Mercedes dealt Mexican GP blow after terrifying CRASH
- Today 00:31
NASCAR CRUSHES F1 despite US Grand Prix drama
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief hints at SHOCK move for McLaren star
- 2 uur geleden
Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec