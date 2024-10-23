close global

2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend as the Round of 8 continues for the remaining drivers in the playoffs.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to take place on Sunday, October 27 around the 1.5 mile speedway for 267 laps of racing.

Joey Logano progressed to the Championship 4 after securing a win last time out in Las Vegas, and will compete for his third title this year in Phoenix.

Meanwhile Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott all sit below the bubble, and will head into Sunday with their 2024 title chances hanging in the balance.

NASCAR Homestead-Miami: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times

The 400-mile long race starts on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST
Practice 9:05am on Saturday 8:05am on Saturday 5:05am on Saturday 2:05pm on Saturday 3:05pm on Saturday
Qualifying 9:50am on Saturday 8:50am on Saturday 5:50am on Saturday 2:50pm on Saturday 3:50pm on Saturday
Race 2:30 pm on Sunday 1:30 pm on Sunday 11:30 am on Sunday 7:30 pm on Sunday 8:30 pm on Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in some major countries:

United States: NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

How many laps is the Straight Talk Wireless 400?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is 1.5 miles long (2.41 kilometers) and the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is a 400-mile race that takes 267 laps to complete.

What date is the 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400?

Sunday, October 27th.

What time is the 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will start at 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, October 27th.

What channel is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on?

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Straight Talk Wireless 400 first run?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 was first run in 1999 with Tony Stewart winning the race.

Which driver has the most wins at Homestead-Miami?

Greg Biffle, Tony Stewart and Denny Hamlin all hold the record for the most wins around Homestead-Miami with three each.

x