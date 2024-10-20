FIA give final verdict on Red Bull breach complaints

The FIA have forced Red Bull to make a change to their car ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix.

Last season's historic dominance has faded as 2024 has gone on, with McLaren passing the reigning constructors' champions in the standings.

McLaren have thrown a spanner in the works for Christian Horner's outfit however, overtaking them as the top team after the Azerbaijan GP last month.

Both constructors' have had their fair share of scrutineering from the FIA this season, with McLaren's rear wing causing a stir in the paddock earlier this year.

Ahead of the race this weekend in Austin, Red Bull also fell victim to the microscopic eye of the sport's governing body, leading to a ruling that required an immediate change to their RB20 with rival teams having complained over the 'bib' adjuster located in the cockpit of their cars.

Christian Horner claimed the investigation into the Red Bull's was purely to satisfy 'paranoia'

McLaren made the decision to change their rear wing despite the FIA declaring it legal

FIA 'close' Red Bull case

Red Bull's 'bib' adjuster, a device in the cockpit of the RB20 that could be used to alter the ride height of the vehicle, was initially declared to have not broken any rules, but in order to prove continued compliance with the rulebook, the FIA agreed with the team to place a seal over the device immediately.

Now, heading into Sunday's race, the FIA have reportedly reached a final verdict over the issue.

Nikolas Tombazis, Single Seater Director for the FIA, stated: "Honestly, can I say with complete certainty about whether there's ever been anything irregular? No. Can I say that the matter is closed? Yes, absolutely."

The decision comes as McLaren boss Zak Brown queried the investigation, frequently posing the question to media in Austin why Red Bull were not just the only team to have the device within the car, but also why the FIA felt it should be sealed if it isn't accessible during parc ferme, as Red Bull have argued.

