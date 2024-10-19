Oscar Piastri has been handed an early penalty by the FIA, on Formula 1's return to the track after a break of several weeks.

The Australian was starting at a disadvantage in the sprint race on Saturday, having qualified down in 16th after having a lap deleted for a track limits violation, and was then punished during the race for a more on Pierre Gasly.

Starting the race way back in 16th was less than ideal for the young star, proving his job of hauling the papaya into the points much harder.

The current constructors' leaders will need every point they can get from their drivers over the weekend at COTA as they look to hold off reigning champions Red Bull in the 2024 standings.

Oscar Piastri had a less than stellar Saturday afternoon in Austin

FIA declare penalty for Piastri

After reviewing the risky move of Car 81, the FIA handed Piastri a five-second penalty, determining that the papaya had forced Gasly off the track at Turn 12.

Reviewing the move during the Sky Sports coverage, pundit Ted Kravitz quipped: "The stewards are looking at Piastri and Gasly... the Alpine, the McLaren, I’m amazed they can tell the two apart quite frankly”, referencing Alpine’s unusual livery adopted for the US GP weekend, which bares a striking resemblance to the papaya tones of McLaren at a glance.

Both McLaren drivers made it into the top 10, even after Piastri's penalty, however points are only awarded to the fastest eight drivers in a sprint race.

