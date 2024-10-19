close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

Formula 1 has returned to the track after a four week break this weekend, with a hectic sprint weekend in Austin.

Meanwhile, one alert fan at the Circuit of the Americas spotted a surprise driver being lauded for his 'pole position'.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Reigning champions Red Bull were on the back foot heading into the weekend, after title rivals McLaren knocked them off the top spot in the constructors' standings back in September.

Star driver Max Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead in the drivers' championship, with closest challenger Lando Norris creeping up behind him with just 52 points separating the pair.

The pressure this weekend however will be off of Verstappen, with his team-mate Sergio Perez in the spotlight instead thanks to whispers of an uncertain future.

In an effort to improve the chances of the Red Bull sister team, VCARB, fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo was dropped from the team following the Singapore GP last time out, replaced by 22-year-old reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez's position at Red Bull looks unsteady heading into the US GP weekend
Liam Lawson is reportedly fighting for the Red Bull 2025 seat as well as the one on offer at RB

WATCH: Red Bull still believe in Constructors’ Championship

Lawson handed US GP boost

The Kiwi driver had his work cut out for him ahead of his return to the track after being dealt a 60-place grid penalty due to engine component changes on his RB.

The setback is not ideal given he has just six races to prove he is not only worthy of a full-time seat in the sport but potentially, capable of replacing Perez and race alongside Verstappen at the main team.

In a shock twist coming into the grand prix weekend, Lawson was handed a boost in Austin despite his FIA penalty.

In a bizarre reveal, the young star was pictured alongside a 'pole position' graphic on track at COTA, leading fans to speculate and causing quite a stir on social media.

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint
US Grand Prix Sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 US Grand Prix Sprint starting order with penalties applied
United States Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Sprint starting order with penalties applied

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

US Grand Prix Sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull

Under-fire Red Bull star reveals MULTIPLE offers to move teams

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen rival BACKS FIA for forcing Red Bull changes

  • Today 18:00
United States GP

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

  • Today 17:00
United States Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 16:00
United States GP Sprint

F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and EPSN TV

  • Today 14:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x