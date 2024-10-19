US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'
Formula 1 has returned to the track after a four week break this weekend, with a hectic sprint weekend in Austin.
Meanwhile, one alert fan at the Circuit of the Americas spotted a surprise driver being lauded for his 'pole position'.
Reigning champions Red Bull were on the back foot heading into the weekend, after title rivals McLaren knocked them off the top spot in the constructors' standings back in September.
Star driver Max Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead in the drivers' championship, with closest challenger Lando Norris creeping up behind him with just 52 points separating the pair.
The pressure this weekend however will be off of Verstappen, with his team-mate Sergio Perez in the spotlight instead thanks to whispers of an uncertain future.
In an effort to improve the chances of the Red Bull sister team, VCARB, fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo was dropped from the team following the Singapore GP last time out, replaced by 22-year-old reserve driver Liam Lawson.
Lawson handed US GP boost
The Kiwi driver had his work cut out for him ahead of his return to the track after being dealt a 60-place grid penalty due to engine component changes on his RB.
The setback is not ideal given he has just six races to prove he is not only worthy of a full-time seat in the sport but potentially, capable of replacing Perez and race alongside Verstappen at the main team.
In a shock twist coming into the grand prix weekend, Lawson was handed a boost in Austin despite his FIA penalty.
In a bizarre reveal, the young star was pictured alongside a 'pole position' graphic on track at COTA, leading fans to speculate and causing quite a stir on social media.
