Hamlin hits out at NASCAR rule confusion after Charlotte
Denny Hamlin has hit out at NASCAR for a lack of communication about track limits rules at the Charlotte Roval last weekend.
A number of cars were forced to perform stop-start penalties for leaving the track, but Hamlin has since claimed that many drivers were confused about whether they were allowed to keep their wheels on the red and white kerb area or on the asphalt.
The confusion didn't stop the Joe Gibbs Racing driver from driving himself into the last eight of the NASCAR Series Cup playoffs with a 14th place finish in the race, keeping him well and truly in the hunt for the title.
Hamlin was speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, where he also revealed that the matter wasn't discussed in the drivers' meeting.
What did Denny Hamlin say about NASCAR rules?
“When we were all riding in those horse trailers, I think they had 13 of us on each trailer, or 12 on each trailer, I had at least six or seven asked me, ‘Hey, did they clarify what the rule was?’ So we did not know,” Hamlin said.
He added: “We were confused. There were a lot of drivers confused because it self-policed itself because you were going over this ramp. It wasn’t advantageous to jump over it."
The 23XI Racing owner also spoke about his tricky afternoon in Charlotte, saying: “It’s such a tough spot to be in kind of up like we were because the only thing that really can hurt you is a really detrimental day so you can’t be as aggressive as you really want to but you can’t lose a bunch of track position either.
"Great vibe, great job by this Sports Clips Haircuts Toyota team. Chris Gabehart and the team just did an awesome job of keeping us in it. Luckily we were able to come away with a top-15 there.”
