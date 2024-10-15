NASCAR star 'destroyed' after CLASH with boss
A NASCAR star has revealed that they were left ‘destroyed’ following a clash with their boss.
The final Round of 12 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway created new storylines up and down the field, with a shock disqualification causing a last minute playoffs upset.
Kyle Larson cemented himself as the favorite to take the 2024 Cup Series championship, after achieving a commanding victory at the Bank of America Roval 400, and soaring into the lead of the standings.
However, it was a nightmare outing for his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Alex Bowman, whose place in the last eight looked secure, before a post-race inspection ensured his disqualification and elimination from the playoffs.
Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin collide
Bowman’s disqualification allowed Joey Logano to progress into the next round, after Tyler Reddick edged ahead to take the final playoffs spot.
Reddick endured a dramatic race of his own, after clashing and coming together with 23XI Racing team owner and boss Denny Hamlin early in Stage 2.
The wreck left Reddick with a flat tyre and a damaged toe link, which forced Reddick into the pits on multiple occasions to keep him running in the race.
“Yeah, I thought I was going to flip, but I think I was behind the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) — trying to work the move to the inside,” Reddick said post-race.
“I got clear of him — I saw the 3 (Dillon) spun and everyone on the binders coming to a stop, and of course, me and my boss (Hamlin) get together. It was like I was going to do a front flip. This thing was absolutely destroyed.”
However, the #45’s pit crew did an incredible job of repairing his car, which allowed him to fight back and claim 11th place and a vital spot in the next round of the playoffs.
Despite the clash, Hamlin was spotted congratulating Reddick after the race alongside co-owner Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing team-mate Bubba Wallace.
