Retired NASCAR star makes Roval 400 COMEBACK

A retired NASCAR star will be making a one-off comeback at the Bank of America Roval 400 following their Hurricane Helene heroics.

Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast US at the end of September, hitting six states with North Carolina one of the worst affected regions.

NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend, with the track having played a vital role in hurricane relief efforts.

The speedway continues to take donations every Wednesday throughout October, with 460 pallets of donated items having been collected from Charlotte.

Greg Biffle has been awarded an honorary start at Charlotte

Greg Biffle given honorary NASCAR Roval 400 start

Retired NASCAR star Greg Biffle has also played a crucial role in relief efforts, using his skills as a pilot to lift supplies in for those impacted by the storm.

According to journalist Jenna Fryer, as a result of his relief work, Biffle has been given an honorary start for the Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway has named “retired #NASCAR Cup Series driver and helicopter pilot in western North Carolina hurricane relief efforts” @gbiffle as the honorary starter for Sunday’s race at The Roval,” she wrote on X.

The 54-year-old is a Busch Series and Truck Series champion, and is classed as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, securing 19 Cup Series wins throughout his 16-year career.

Biffle will join NASCAR in the last Round of 12 race, where four drivers will be cut after the race at Charlotte with the number of remaining drivers in the playoffs dropping to eight.

