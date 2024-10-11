NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement
NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement
Two NASCAR teams have revealed in an official statement that they have pledged a combined $2 million dollars towards the Hurricane Helene relief effort.
Hurricane Helene left communities devastated after it swept through six states at the end of September, with more than 225 deaths recorded.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
NASCAR heads to North Carolina this weekend, one of the hardest hit states, for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and teams Hendrick Motorsports and Speedway Motorsports have taken an active role in the relief effort.
Last week Speedway Motorsports held Hurricane Helene relief drives at the track, where donated items were distributed to western North Carolina counties hit by the hurricane.
Hendrick and Speedway Motorsports continue Hurricane Helene relief
Four of North Carolina’s leading companies have pledged a combined $2 million donation to Sarmaritan’s Purse to help relief efforts including: Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive and Speedway Motorsports.
At Charlotte Motor Speedway alone, more than 460 pallets of donated items have been collected, with the track continuing to take donations each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout October.
READ MORE: NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal
“The impact of Hurricane Helene has been catastrophic,” the chief executives said in a joint statement.
“Our organizations represent more than 22,000 team members across the country, with thousands based here in the Southeast and many with connections that make this cause profoundly personal.
“Our neighbors in hard-hit areas face immense challenges in rebuilding their homes, communities and lives, and we will stand alongside them.
“Our companies share a commitment to community involvement and deep roots in western North Carolina and the Southeast region, and we feel a moral obligation to provide support and encourage others to engage in this effort through giving or volunteering.
“Samaritan’s Purse has an incredible track record of helping people all over the world, and we are proud to support the important work they’re doing right here in our backyard.”
If you wish to make a donation at the track, collections will take place in the Silver Parking Lot at 6558 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord, North Carolina.
READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project
- 42 minutes ago
British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement
- Today 16:00
FIA issue statement amid fears of event CANCELLATION
- Today 04:00
Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400
- Today 02:00
Ricciardo emerges as SURPRISE target for 2025 OFFER
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec