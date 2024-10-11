NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement

Two NASCAR teams have revealed in an official statement that they have pledged a combined $2 million dollars towards the Hurricane Helene relief effort.

Hurricane Helene left communities devastated after it swept through six states at the end of September, with more than 225 deaths recorded.

NASCAR heads to North Carolina this weekend, one of the hardest hit states, for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and teams Hendrick Motorsports and Speedway Motorsports have taken an active role in the relief effort.

Last week Speedway Motorsports held Hurricane Helene relief drives at the track, where donated items were distributed to western North Carolina counties hit by the hurricane.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has been at the heart of hurricane relief efforts

Hendrick and Speedway Motorsports continue Hurricane Helene relief

Four of North Carolina’s leading companies have pledged a combined $2 million donation to Sarmaritan’s Purse to help relief efforts including: Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive and Speedway Motorsports.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway alone, more than 460 pallets of donated items have been collected, with the track continuing to take donations each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout October.

“The impact of Hurricane Helene has been catastrophic,” the chief executives said in a joint statement.

“Our organizations represent more than 22,000 team members across the country, with thousands based here in the Southeast and many with connections that make this cause profoundly personal.

“Our neighbors in hard-hit areas face immense challenges in rebuilding their homes, communities and lives, and we will stand alongside them.

“Our companies share a commitment to community involvement and deep roots in western North Carolina and the Southeast region, and we feel a moral obligation to provide support and encourage others to engage in this effort through giving or volunteering.

“Samaritan’s Purse has an incredible track record of helping people all over the world, and we are proud to support the important work they’re doing right here in our backyard.”

If you wish to make a donation at the track, collections will take place in the Silver Parking Lot at 6558 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord, North Carolina.

