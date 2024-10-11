Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400
NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has made a major announcement ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend.
The 29-year-old endured a nightmare outing last time out at the Talladega Superspeedway, after being involved in a historic 28-car wreck at the YellaWood 500 which left his car with severe damage.
However, Briscoe remained in his car after the crash, afraid of receiving an automatic disqualification if he stepped out of the car as part of the Damaged Vehicle Policy.
The decision to remain allowed him to compete in the rest of the race, despite finishing in 30th and six laps down alongside Chase Elliott.
Chase Briscoe reveals huge announcement via social media
As a result of Sunday's wreck, Briscoe remains below the cut-off line in the playoff standings, with a lot of work to do to lift himself above the bubble in the last Round of 12 at Charlotte.
However, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver unveiled a major announcement ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400, in a life changing event for the NASCAR star.
Briscoe revealed via social media that his wife, Marissa, had given birth to a set of twins Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy.
The couple already have one son together, Brooks, who was born in October 2021 and has been pictured alongside his mother and father at NASCAR races this season.
"Yesterday @marissabriscoe_ and I were able to bring two new blessings into our family. Meet Cooper Banks Briscoe & Collins Ivy Briscoe," the couple wrote on Instagram.
The NASCAR community extended their congratulations to the pair, with the wives and fiancée's of fellow drivers offering their best wishes, including Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty.
