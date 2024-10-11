FIA issue statement amid fears of event CANCELLATION
The FIA have issued a statement amid fears that a major event on the calendar will be cancelled.
F1's governing body is already preparing for their annual awards ceremony which is set to be held in Kigali, Rwanda in December.
The African nation was selected to stage the prestigious event earlier this year, with motorsport bosses keen to extend it's reach across the continent.
A host of F1 stars have been honoured at the showpiece spectacle in recent years, with five-time award winner Lewis Hamilton joined by the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on the list of those to receive accolades.
December's edition also holds added significance, with the FIA planning to celebrate its 120th anniversary on the day.
Why is prestigious event in jeopardy?
But fears have been growing that a Marburg virus outbreak in the country could see the event cancelled, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) advising against travel to the country.
The latest figures published on October 8 show that there have been 56 illnesses and 12 deaths recorded so far.
According to reports by Autosport.com, the FIA is in contact with government agencies to keep up to date with developments, but have confirmed that their current plans have not been impacted as of yet.
An FIA spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”
Given that no treatments currently available, the Marburg virus has a significantly high fatality rate, with healthcare workers now being given a trial vaccine in an effort to combat the outbreak.
