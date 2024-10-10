Drive to Survive producer confirms 'MAJOR' Ricciardo news

Formula 1 fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Daniel Ricciardo in next year's Drive to Survive series could be in for a treat after a huge hint from the show's executive producer.

Drive to Survive has been a huge hit for F1 in recent years, with the Netflix series capturing the imagination of many and bringing a whole new generation of fans to the sport.

Undoubtedly one of the stars of the show is Daniel Ricciardo, with the popular Aussie having truly embraced the cameras in the paddock and behind the scenes.

Now, though, following Ricciardo's recent dismissal from the sport, you would be forgiven for thinking he might not feature too much going forward.

Will Ricciardo be in the next Drive to Survive?

This may not be the case, with the Netflix cameras having potentially captured Ricciardo's downfall right until the very end according to a hint from James Gay-Rees, the show's executive producer, explaining that he let them in no matter how difficult things got on track.

In an interview with the official F1 website, Gay-Rees reflected on how Ricciardo reacted to the cameras in recent years as things got tough on track.

“Daniel became a major part of the show," Gay-Rees explained. "He was a cornerstone, and still is, in some ways. It was meant to be.

"He continued to let us inside whatever happened in his career in a really amazing way, so it worked for both parties, I think.”

That last sentence suggests that the Netflix cameras may have captured things right until the very end for Ricciardo, with there having been widespread speculation he could be replaced at the Singapore Grand Prix - which proved to be accurate.

Gay-Rees also reflected on why Ricciardo was such a huge hit on the show, revealing: "I think Daniel just became everybody’s favourite straight away,”

“He’s been an amazing part of it, there’s absolutely no doubt.

“I went back to watch the super-tease video for Season 1 the other day. I hadn’t watched it since we made it, probably – it’s a long time ago now. Then I ended up watching a bit of the first episode and obviously, it’s the Danny show!

“He embraced the series when a lot of people weren’t really embracing it and gave us a lot of his time. He’s a hugely likeable bloke and just had an infectious energy from the get-go.”

