US presidential candidate reveals LOVE for Hamilton

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has become embroiled in the 2024 US election, with one presidential candidate revealing their love for the F1 legend.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, and is largely considered to be one of the greatest stars the sport has ever seen.

The Brit leads the all-time lists for grand prix wins, pole positions and podiums, and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most amount of world championship titles.

Hamilton is set to follow in Schumacher's footsteps next season, when he joins Ferrari in an attempt to go one better than the German legend and claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Kamala Harris puts faith in Hamilton

Now, US election hopeful Kamala Harris has revealed she is a fan of the 39-year-old, who originates from Stevenage.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Harris revealed that her and her family love F1, with a particular British driver gaining yet more celebrity support.

"We love it, our whole family does," she said.

"Actually, I haven't been able to watch it a lot recently because I am campaigning because also depending on where they're driving, the time of day, you gotta wake up."

When asked who her favourite driver was, Harris defiantly responded: "Lewis Hamilton of course. He's leaving Mercedes.

"You should watch it," she said to the host. "Once you start, you should see it, you might get hooked."

Kamala Harris : "We love it (Formula 1), our whole family does."



'whose your favourite driver?"



"Lewis Hamilton ofcourse"#F1 pic.twitter.com/wfHcSeygVR — sim (@sim3744) October 9, 2024

